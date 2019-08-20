Political Announcement

My name is Freddie Harris and I’m running for police jury in District 2.

I am a 22-year army veteran with overseas service in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm and Bosnia during Operation Joint Endeavor.

As a combat engineer while serving in Bosnia, my unit was tasked with force protection, rebuilding roads and bridges. I know what it takes to overlay roads and deal with drainage issues. If elected I will work with our mayor and other city officials on drainage issues, road improvements and other concerns to our city.

I will constantly watch our rural areas and talk with the residents in those areas about their issues and concerns. I will work to get state and federal grants so we can continue to improve our roads, bridges and drainage. I will continue to provide support to the Council on Aging. I will seek funding for after school tutoring at our new learning. I will work with District 1 on getting funds to overlay our city park road and I will work hard to ensure we are not left behind when it comes to getting funds and work done in District 2.

I would appreciate your support.