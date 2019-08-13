Political Announcement

I, Althan Smith, am a candidate for re-election, Richland Parish Police Juror District 6, Town of Rayville.

It has been a blessing and honor to have had the opportunity to serve you for the past serval years and I humbly ask for your continued support in the upcoming election on October 12, 2019.

I look forward to seeing and speaking with you during the next several weeks to discuss and address any concerns you may have. I have always and will continue to work to make our community a top priority for the voters of Police Juror District 6.

I hope you will continue to care about the community and work to make it better. I am dedicated to District 6.

Once again, I ask you for your vote on October 12. I thank God for each of you, always keeping you and our community in my prayers. You may contact me by calling 334-2762 whenever you have suggestions or concerns that need to be addressed by the police jury.