Political Announcement

Senator Francis C. Thompson, Delhi, has officially announced that he is seeking election to the Louisiana House of Representatives, District 19, in the October 12th primary.

Thompson, a key leader in the Legislature, is known throughout the state for his work ethic and commitment to the people of his district. Thompson has a proven record of bringing industry to the area, helping businesses expand, and has been a key advocate for agriculture, education and rural hospitals in the state.

Thompson is basing his bid for election to the House on the primary issue of this race: who is most effective at representing the interests of Northeast Louisiana and creating new jobs.

“My top priority as your representative would be the creation of jobs. The survival and growth of Northeast Louisiana depends on bringing new industries to the area and helping existing businesses expand. I have a proven track record of securing funding for economic development and infrastructure projects,” commented Thompson.

Thompson’s professional experience includes serving as a drug education coordinator with the Louisiana Department of Education, an assistant professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and vice president of Delhi Manufacturing Corporation. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Biology Education degrees from Louisiana Tech University and a Doctorate of Education from Northeast Louisiana University.

From 1975 until 2008, Thompson represented District No. 19 in the Louisiana House of Representatives where he served as chairman of the House Special Committee on Homeland Security, the Legislative Audit Advisory Council as well as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, and the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

Since 2008, Senator Thompson has represented District No. 34 in the Louisiana Senate and has served as a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, and International Affairs, the Senate Committee on Finance, the Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations, the Senate Select Committee on Homeland Security, and the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

He has chaired the House and Senate committees on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development for over twenty-eight years and has provided highly effective leadership to the committees and the entire agriculture industry in Louisiana.

In addition to forty-five years of public service in the Louisiana Legislature, his experience includes serving on the Richland Parish Library Board, the Richland Parish School Board, the Louisiana State Library Board, the Education Commission of the States, the State Mental Health Drug Advisory Council, and the Association of State Agriculture and Rural Leaders.

Senator Thompson is the past chairman of the Louisiana Rural Caucus and currently serves as chairman of the Northeast Louisiana Legislative Delegation and serves on the Executive Committee of the Southern Regional Education Board, and the Energy Council. He is a member of the NRA, the Masonic Lodge, the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, the Energy Council CLEER (Center for Legislative Energy and Environmental Research) Board, and serves as Co-Chairman of the Louisiana Sportsman Caucus.

Thompson has been a fierce advocate on many important pieces of legislation related to rural and agricultural causes, landowners’ rights, rural hospitals, and education, including increasing teacher pay, and creation of the Master Farmer program, the Delta Rural Initiative, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Broadband Advisory Council, the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee, and the Louisiana Rural Development Law.

During his time in Baton Rouge, Senator Thompson has been especially proud of his role in securing the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery, the construction of the Poverty Point Reservoir State Park, the recognition of the Poverty Point Historical Site as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and bringing industries to his district.

Honors for Senator Thompson’s service to his constituents have included: 2005 induction into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Family Forum Outstanding Family Advocate Award, the Friend of Tourism Award, the 100% Life Advocate Award, Legislator of the Year – Louisiana Municipal Association, Legislator of the Year – Rural Hospital Association,

the Most Influential in Northeastern Louisiana Business Award, the Distinguished Service to North Louisiana Agriculture Award, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I feel that my experience in the legislature will provide the knowledge and the leadership to continue to grow opportunities for our region. My priorities will include continued improvement to rural healthcare for our citizens, increasing opportunities for economic development, more funding for roads and bridges and supporting law enforcement. I will continue my role in improving educational opportunities on all levels including elementary and secondary education, higher education, and technical schools and community colleges. I humbly ask for your support to represent House District 19,” states Thompson.

Senator Thompson and his wife Marilyn live in Delhi where he serves as a deacon in the Delhi Presbyterian Church and they have three children, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.