Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 24-31.

• Lyndell Washington, 48; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; simple burglary (four counts).

• Koesha Runnels, 23; 310 Himmelberger St., Rayville; disturbmg the peace (general).

• Crshanna Seaberry, 29; 310 Himmelberger St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and driving under suspension.

• Latarsha Runnels, 42; 105 McConnell Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Tomaudo Sledge, 33; 114 Keener St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Calvin Dean, 32; 304 Merrick St., Rayville; failure to appear (four counts), no driver’s license, improper use of temporary tag, no insurance, no seatbelt and no motor vehicle inspection.

• Canaan Best, 28; 438 Robinhood Lane, Delhi; no driver’s license and speeding.

• LeMario Martinez, 18; 205 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Samuel Sledge, 21; 214 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Jacqueline Lee, 30; 210-A Coenen Drive, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Kieron Johnson, 455 Armstrong Road, Delhi; theft less than $300.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes three for running stop signs and one each for speeding, running a red light, no seatbelt, unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to secure registration and use of a certain wireless telecommunications device.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address the issue of fighting in our community.

In light of the recent incidents that have taken place, Chief Robinson would like to encourage everyone to refrain from violence. If there is a disagreement, please call the Rayville Police Department or go to their office. Chief Robinson advises that there is a no tolerance policy to fighting in the Town of Rayville.

“If you see a fight in progress or have the belief that a fight will be breaking out, call our office immediately and officers will be dispatched to handle the situation,” he said. “All parties involved in fighting will be arrested. We are a small community, in regards to national incidents, let’s start a trend right here of stopping the violence. All persons are equal and all persons will be treated with respect and dignity. There is no one that is of higher regard than the next. Let us make the Town of Rayville a better place.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.