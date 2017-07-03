Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 27 through March 5.

• Dorothy Sledge, 51, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Jarret J. Ranel, 30, 514 Mulberry St., Rayville; driving under suspension and failure to yield with an accident.

• Kevin V. Williams, 316 Russell St., #59, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Joshua Cowart, 19, 946 Mingle Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Kewanna M. Lavall, 29, 404 Church St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Jazmine Kelly, 18, 104 Spruce St., Rayville; simple possession of marijuana.

• Rebecca Fuller, 28, 279 Ollie Morris Road, Rayville; failure to appear (theft of goods, two counts).

• Derrick Modicue, 39, 119 Legacy Drive, Rayville; resisting arrest by flight and harassment.

• Quinton Griffin, 24, 157 Legacy Drive, Rayville; speeding and driving under suspension.

• Amanda L. West, 29, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; harassment.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, one with simple battery and one with simple escape, illegal possession of a firearm and theft.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding, two for failure to yield and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance, expired MVI, failure to yield, running a stop sign, running a red light and failure to signal a turn.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens they need to think before they act especially in a negative manner.

“I try every week to touch on things in my news release that can help you avoid being in my article,” he said. “Therefore, if you appear in one of my articles, then you have chosen to do the wrong things. To get arrested leaves a charge on our record that could cause problems when you apply for jobs, housing or anything else. It has been said that for every action comes a reaction. So please be mindful of what you do and how you do it.”

Chief Robinson stated that his goal is that there will come a time when we will have to report “No Arrests.”

“My prayer is that God changes the heart of people where there will be more love for our fellow man,” he said.” I vow to keep this community safe wherein you will be proud of it.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.