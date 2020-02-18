Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 10-16.

• Michael Keys, 25, 104 Elm St., Rayville; cruelty to animals.

• Patricia Garceau-Anderson, 55, 414 College St., Shreveport; driving under suspension.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for speeding, failure to secure registration, careless operation and no proof of insurance and one each for no driver’s license in possession, failure to yield with an accident and wrong way on a one way.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encouraged all citizens of Rayville to be respectful of the rights and property of others.

“A simple rule of thumb is to abide by the Golden Rule,” the chief said. “Treat others the way you want to be treated. You’ll never go wrong that way.”

Chief Robinson advised that you should not take or use another person’s property without their permission nor should you enter their residence unless you’ve been invited to do so.

“Infringing on the rights of others is not just bad behavior,” the chief. “You can also incur criminal charges for doing so.”

Chief Robinson advised all citizens to report any suspicious persons or activities in their neighborhoods.

“If you know your neighbor is out of town and you see someone snooping around their home, contact the police department so that we can come and check it out,” he said.

The chief also advised that citizens should not try to approach a suspicious person, but should always contact the Rayville Police Department and let his officers investigate the situation.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.