Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 2-9.

• Matthew Chaney, 29; 1522 Hwy 134, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Brittany Triplett, 29; 1426 Cedar St., West Monroe; driving under suspension, speeding and no proof of insurance.

• Alyssa Reed, 21; 32 Plum Tree Drive, Rayville; simple assault and disturbing the peace (general).

• Randy Hunter, 44; 120 Huntington Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace (general).

• Lauren Seymour, 22; 1111 Williams St., Tallulah; shoplifting, simple criminal trespassing and resisting arrest by flight.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of eight traffic citations this week. That number includes two for speeding one each for license plate light, tail lights (two required), expired motor vehicle inspection, no driver’s license in possession, failure to yield with an accident and failure to secure registration.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all motorists to be cautious and vigilant when driving in bad weather.

This is the time of year when we experience heavy rains, fog, overcast conditions and such. Visibility is hindered, which produces conditions that are favorable for accidents.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind parents of the importance of monitoring your children’s activities and associates. Keep your children at home and off the streets during night hours.

Most criminal activity occurs after dark. That’s when your children are in most danger of either being victims of criminal acts or being drawn into involvement in criminal activity.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.