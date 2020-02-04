Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

• Lemario Martinez Jr., 18; 114 Wanda St., Rayville theft less than $300.

• Glenda Jackson, 34; 19 Bunnitt Road, Rayville; stop sign, driving under suspension and failure to appear on driving under suspension

• Michael Hillis, 33; 763 Overland Stage, Rayville; license plate lights, monetary instrument abuse and driving under suspension.

• Kimberly Elmore, 39; 466 Dacron St., Rayville; failure to appear for no insurance, failure to appear for expired driver’s license over six months, and failure to appear for careless operation with an accident

• Tracy Hall, 39; 821 Speed St., Vicksburg, MS; no driver’s license.

• Dequincion Elmore, 30; 214 Dacron St., Rayville; failure to appear on driving under suspension, failure to appear on speeding and driving under suspension.

• Shane Martin, 31; 2105 Canal St., Violet; disturbing the peace general, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of six traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, failure to yield with an accident and wrong way on a one-way.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to caution all persons who drive a motor vehicle to make sure they have a valid driver’s license.

“By all means, make sure that in that vehicle is its vehicle registration and vehicle insurance. Also, buckle up when you drive. It’s the law. I always try to express in my articles how important it is to pay close attention to what is said. If not, it will cost you,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also stated that if you have received a ticket or criminal charge, make sure you take care of it by the given court date.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318- 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.