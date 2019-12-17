Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 8-15.

• Jared Ellis, 26; 3401 N. 15th St.; attempted second degree murder.

• Derrie Cooks, 49; 303 Rosa St., Rayville; failure to appear, theft greater than $1 ,000 (eight counts totaling $1, 176.92).

• Juan Martinez, 34; 117-A N. Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Italaysah Collins, 21; 205-A Williams Robert Drive, Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Darren Collins, 29; 314 Woods St., Rayville; theft greater than $300 less than $500.

• Marquita Williams, 33; 309 Louisa St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• LeMario Martinez, 18; 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; failure to appear for displaying a fireann and shoplifting.

• Christopher Williams, 36; 402 Scott St., Rayville; failure to appear.

• Marchella Mack, 27; 208 Dacron St., Rayville; failure to appear, resisting arrest by flight and simple escape.

• Peggy Bishop, 51; 12 Plum Tree Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Kyuna Gray, 22; 8 Cherry Drive, Rayville; shoplifting.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week. That number includes three for no proof of insurance, two each for speeding and one each for no license plate, license plate lights, switched plates, expired motor vehcile inspection, failure to yield with an accident, failure to secure registration and no driver’s license in possession.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advises that all who enter in our weekly reports do everything to keep your records clean.

“If we do what is positive, our records will remain clean,” he said. “Let’s to do what is right, and it won’t cost you in the end. Remember that together we stand but divided we fall.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-4431 if you need help in any way.

“Remember at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so we welcome you to come by,” he said.