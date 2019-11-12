Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 4-10.

• Makayla Mann, 25, 3576 Hwy 15, Rayville, driving under suspension.

• Colton Watson, 28, 22991 FM4, Lipan, Texas; two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to dim light (oncoming traffic).

• Terry Bishop, 41, 206 Ray St., Rayville; displaying a firearm.

• One juvenile was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 7 traffic citations this week. That number includes one each for careless operation with an accident, failure to yield with an accident, no proof of insurance, improper lane change, taillights and no child restraints.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens to use basic security measures for your home and vehicles. With cold weather coming in, many people are in the habit of cranking their cars and leaving them running to warm up while they’re in the house preparing to leave. Unless you have another set of keys and can lock your vehicle while it’s running, it’s not safe.

Chief Robinson also advised that residents should lock all doors and windows before leaving home, and should also lock their vehicle when they aren’t in use. A locked door or a locked window can be a deterrent to someone wanting to break into your home or car. Many times, a criminal will move on to an easier target if he or she finds the doors locked.

Chief Robinson would also like to encourage citizens to call Rayville Police Department if they see a suspicious person or vehicle in their neighborhood. As neighbors, we should watch out for one another. Especially if you know someone is out of town. Call my office and let us know if you see someone snooping around your neighbor’s property.

Anyone planning to be out of town can call the police department and request to have an officer patrol your property. The goal of Rayville Police Department has always been to keep the town of Rayville safe and peaceful for all citizens.

“Your safety and security is our main concern,” Chief Robinson said. “My officers and I will go the extra mile to serve and protect you as a citizens of Rayville.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.