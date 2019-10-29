Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 21-27.

• John Kelly, 43; 8 Petitit Road, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Amanda Valentine, 30; 11632 Big Sky Circle, Thonotosso, Fla.; criminal mischief and simple escape.

• Adrian Reyes, 29; 11632 Big Sky Circle, Thonotosso, Fla.; no driver’s license and criminal mischief.

• Roderick Williams, 41; 409 Linda St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Jalissa Lawson, 28; 607 Scott St., Rayville; two counts of failure to appear for disturbing the peace (general) and failure to appear for simple battery.

• John Walker, 25; 150 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear for simple criminal trespass.

• Lela Dean, 35; 707 Pine St., Rayville; theft of utilities and damage to property less than $100.

• Andra Cooks, 42; 105 Turner St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Anthony Cooks, 43; 102 Tulip St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Michael Riley, 35; 1753 Hwy. 584; Rayville; leaving the scene of an accident and damage to property greater than $100.

• Zycola Martinez, 18; 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Cedrick Gibson, 30; 1001 Iris St., Bastrop; no driver’s license.

• Brad Reynolds, 26; 474 Hwy. 15, Rayville; battery of a dating partner with strangulation and no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes seven for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, headlights and taillights.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.