Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 21-28.

• LeQuise Reynolds, 20; 612 Spruce St., Rayville; aggravated assault with a firearm.

• Jarrell Gundy, 20; 300 Grant Drive, Monroe; aggravated assault with a firearm.

• Samuel Sledge, 20; 214 Dacron St., Rayville; aggravated assault with a firearm.

• JaCoby Natt, 21; 612 Scott St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Marchella Mack, 26; 209 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Christopher Williams, 35; 402 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Corey Murphy, 27; 107 Donna St., Rayville; Disturbing the Peace by Fighting

Derrie Cooks, 48; 303 Rosa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Chelsea Williams, 28; 128-A North Circle Drive, Rayville; harassment.

• Carzell Augustus, 47; 104 Jennifer Lane, Apt C, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Derrick Richardson, 24; 15 Cook Road, Apt 41, Delhi; driving under suspension.

• Randy Hunter, 44; 124 Donna St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Darren Sanders Jr., 32; 44 Bunnitt Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Sarah Cox, 41; 3103 Cypress St., Suite 3, West Monroe; driving under suspension.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 44 traffic citations this week. That number includes 29 for speeding, three for expired motor vehicle inspection, two for no seat belt and one each for running a red light, failure to yield, failure to secure registration, improper lane use with an accident, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license in possession, expired driver’s license, expired registration and expired license plate.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.