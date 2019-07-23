Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 15-21.

• Romeshia Gray, 23, 105 William Robert Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license, speeding and no child restraint.

• Jockquez Brown, 26, 130 Pine Prairie Loop, Winnsboro; simple battery and resisting arrest by flight.

• Koesha Runnels, 22, 310 Himmelberger St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 21 traffic citations this week. That number includes 16 for speeding, two for tail lights (two required) and one each for running a red light, careless operation with an accident and expired tags.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“If you are stopped by an Officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents – driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration,” said the chief. “If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions, or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” advised the chief. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.