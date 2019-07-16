Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 7-14.

• Steven Smith, 36; 1003 Steele St., Winnsboro; driving under suspension.

• Charlie J. Wilson, 35; 934 Hwy 134, Rayville; driving under suspension and tail lights (two required).

• Lamont Lawrence, 46; 116 Fessor St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Fredrick Wheeler, 42; 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity (second offense).

• Darius Kendrick, 25; 22 Plum Tree, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• One juvenile was charged with simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes three each for speeding and failure to carry registration and one each for running a redlight, tail light (two required), careless operation, switched license plates and failure to yield.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,”the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding. This is especially true in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens that he has an open door policy and encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.