Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 21-28.

• Joseph Davis, 66, 705 Spruce St., Rayville; simple battery.

• April Adkins, 37, 2107 North 7th St., West Monroe; no driver’s license.

• Tony Gary, 35, 105 Waldorf St., Rayville; resisting arrest, no license plate lamp and two brake lamps.

• Laquita Briggs, 33, 105A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Jaressia Lowery, 20, 1205 China St.,Vicksburg, Miss.; theft less than $300 and criminal mischief.

• Corneisha Anderson, 21, 1205 China St.,Vicksburg, Miss.; theft less than $300 and criminal mischief.

• Kacy Smith, 18, 209 Valley St., Delhi; theft less than $300 and criminal mischief.

• Kenya Earls, 25, 209 Valley St., Delhi; theft less than $300 and criminal mischief.

• Anna Hearon, 22, 209 Valley St., Delhi; theft less than $300 and criminal mischief.

• Theotis Martinez, 31, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; harassment (two counts) and improper telephone use (two counts).

• Donna King, 34, 606 Martin Luther King Drive, Rayville; aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, disobedience to a police officer, careless operation, no driver’s license, running a stop sign (two counts), resisting arrest by flight and child endangerment (two counts).

• William Walters, 63, 745 Oakley St., Shreveport; shoplifting.

• Seven juveniles were arrested this week. Four were charged with disturbing the peace, two with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with no driver’s license and no insurance.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 26 traffic citations this week. That number includes 20 for speeding and one each for no insurance, no seatbelt, allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, driving across the median and running a stop sign.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said, “I would like to thank God first, and my officers, as we embark upon another four years of law enforcement service.”

He advised that he is very disappointed with the increase in arrests. He said he will not tolerate any fighting in the town of Rayville from anyone. To take part in altercations with others would cause you to get arrested for disturbing the peace. It’s best to walk away. Otherwise, it will cost you.

“We must think positive,” he said. “It is imperative that we work together to keep negative gestures from becoming a part of our life.”

The chief would like to remind you that physical violence is not an effective problem solving solution.

“If you feel that an altercation is about to take place, contact the Rayville Police Department before any violence occurs,” he said.

The chief commented that if you surround yourself with positive people and positive influences, then positive things will happen in your life.

“You can change a lot of the negatives in your mind and in your life simply by removing negative influences around you,” he said.

Chief Robinson also advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft. The chief also advises citizens to think before they act. If you steal, you will be caught.

“My officers are working hard to keep this town safe,” he said. “They are doing a great job and will continue to do so.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.