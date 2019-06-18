Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 9-16.

• Kevin Head, 25; 206 Breland Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Jalin Edwards, 23; 409 Rosa St., Rayville; off road vehicle.

• Onyae’ Johnson, 26; 146·B South Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear for speeding.

• Charles Morrison, 36; 711 Larche Lane, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• James Templeton, 33; 304 Hayes St., Rayville; simple criminal damage to property.

• Lenzy Felton, 53; 502 MLK Drive, Rayville; leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and switched license plates.

• Corey Herron, 28; 552 Dummyline Road, Rayville; open container and improper muffler.

• Kevin Butler, 34; 418 Scott St., Rayville; expired motor vehicle inspection (over six months), no driver’s license and improper use of temporary plate.

• One juvenile was charged with damage to property greater than $100.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding, two for no driver’s licenes in possession and one each for tail lights (two required), careless operation with an accident, expired motor vehicle inspection (two to six months) and expired motor vehicle inspection (more than six months).

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all Rayville citizens of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put into place for the safety and well- being of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there comes a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light, such as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service,” he said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control.

Chief Robinson would also like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits, and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, and auto insurance are current.

“Failure to keep all of your necessary documents can result in large fines,” the chief said.

Lastly, please remember to keep your music at an appropriate level.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.