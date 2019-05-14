Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 6-12.

• Shameka Haynes, 29, 909 Old Alto Road, Rayville; criminal mischief.

• One juvenile was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 25 traffic citations this week. That number includes 17 for speeding, three for careless operation and one each for no proof of insurance, failure to secure registration, expired plates, expired tags and running a red light.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson is very pleased by the decrease in criminal arrests.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding, especially in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” he said. “And as always: Buckle up.”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.