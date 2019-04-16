Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 8-14.

• DeQuandra Scheanette, 24; 136 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Connie Clark, 49; 144 Oak St., Epps; criminal mischief.

• Kristen Philley, 25; 107 Fire Tower Road, Vicksburg; criminal mischief.

• Gregory Jones, 48; 813 Julia St., Rayville; simple assault, disobedience to a police officer, simple battery on a police officer, felony damage to property and disturbing the peace by simple drunk

• Infiniti Hawkins, 26; 410 Hayes St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Kimberly Whitfield, 31; 31 Lock Drive Apt. C, Monroe; simple battery.

• Winnie Harris, 61; 1117 W. Rosa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 17 traffic citations this week. That number includes 14 for speeding, two for careless operation with an accident and one for expired MVI over six months.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put in place for the safety and wellbeing of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there is a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service,” he said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-441 if you need his help in any way.