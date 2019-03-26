Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 17-24.

• Charday Lee, 33; 304 Ashley St., Apt 33, Rayville; damage to property greater than $100, driving under suspension, careless operation with an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

• Nathaniel Smiley, 49; 206 Quail St., Rayville; simple battery and disturbing the peace (general).

• Theotis Martinez, 32; 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; simple assault (two counts), aggravated assault (two counts), cyberstalking, felony damage to property, stalking and failure to appear for disturbing the peace (general).

• Lena Kline, 32; 2276 Henderson Loop, Sondheimer; trespassing and disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Uranda Crease, 35; 104 Tradition St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Tomaka Crease, 29; 117 Donna St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Roger Smith, 26; 316 Russell St., Apt 51, Rayville; remaining after being forbidden.

• D’Jarius West, 24; 111 Leo St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity and simple criminal trespassing.

• Marion Kelley, 28; 109 Quail St., Rayville; driving under suspension, expired MVI and no proof of insurance.

• Goldie Rucker, 56; 225 Russell St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music and no drivers license.

• Christopher Williams, 35; 402 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Anthony Sims, 28; 306 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Marchella Mack, 26; 209 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general), failure to appear and disobedience to a police officer.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and two with theft less than $500 and illegal possession of stolen things.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 24 traffic citations this week. That number includes 14 for speeding, two for expired MVI (over six months) and one each for running a stop sign, running a red light, no seat belt, no proof of insurance, headlights (two required), expired license plate, expired MVI (two to six months) and following too closely.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson stated that one of his primary objectives is now and has always been to maintain the peace and safety of the streets of Rayville for all citizens.

Chief Robinson also advised that there is never a good reason to resort to physical violence to resolve a dispute.

“I have said that we have a zero tolerance for fighting in the town of Rayville. If you do fight, then you are not going to just walk away without consequences,” he said. “It is best to avoid confrontation. Walk away and allow my officers to handle it. I can say, think before you react because for every action there comes a reaction.”

The chief also asks that you respect the peace of others by not playing your music too loudly.

“I have asked my officers to work on this. So please adhere to the peace of others,” he said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in anyway.