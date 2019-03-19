Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 11-17.

• William Love, 31, 123 Honor Greer Road, Rayville; failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting.

• Desirae Ivy, 26, 903 Burke Road, Rayville; failure to appear on charges of no driver’s license in possession and failure to appear on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Detarius Collins, 20, 606 MLK Drive, Rayville; resisting arrest by failure information and failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 17 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding and one each for careless operation with an accident, careless operation, expired tags, expired inspection sticker, no taillights, no license plate light, improper backing and failure to yield with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind parents to make sure their children abide by the curfew, which means they should be indoors no later than 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday night and 12 a.m. (midnight) on Friday night and Saturday night.

We are receiving complaints about kids riding their bikes and going under carports at night.

“Parents, please talk to your children. Things could end badly if a resident were to catch them on their property. It’s imperative that you know where your children are at all times,” the chief said. “Thank you in advance.”

Chief Robinson is asking all motorists to observe all posted speed limits.

“Speed limits are clearly marked throughout the town, and my officers are on the alert for all traffic violations,” the chief advised. “Let’s keep our town moving in a positive direction.”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St., or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.