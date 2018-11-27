Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 11-25.

• Lenzy Felton, 52; 502 MLK Drive, Rayville; two counts of careless operation with an accident and driving under suspension.

• Roderick White, 31; 112 Alabama St.. Rayville; failure to appear on simple battery, no drivers license and open container

• Miranda Ratcliff, 19; 250 Tull Drive, West Monroe; simple criminal trespassing.

• Jolene Black, 22; 287 Black Lane, Calhoun; simple criminal trespassing.

• Stephen Williams, 20; 774 Pincrest Road, West Monroe; simple criminal trespassing.

• John Jack, 21; 163 Davis Lake Road, Rayville; simple criminal trespassing.

• Kianna Van Buren; 18; 37 Lewis Road, Rayville; felony damage to property.

• Two juveniles were arrested. One was charged with two counts of threatening a public official and disturbing the peace (general) and one with felony damage to property.

• Charlie Washington, 35; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; damage to property and aggravated battery.

• Dremetria Jones, 21; 113 Moore St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Demetress Jones, 28; 102 Kelsey St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Tyrhonda Turner, 37; 302 Dacron St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Charday Lee, 31; 1008 Madeline St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 28 traffic citations. That number includes 10 for speeding, two each for driving under suspension, failure to secure registration and expired motor vehicle inspection (two to six months) and one each for no seat belt, tail lights, improper backing with an accident, expired license plate. no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, failure to yield, following too close, no insurance, careless operation with an accident, running a stop sign, disturbing the peace by loud music and no driver’s license.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that Rayville Police Department has a zero tolerance policy concerning acts of violence, including fighting.

“If you engage in an act of violence, you will be arrested whether or not you are at the scene when the officer arrives to investigate,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that one of his primary objectives is now and has always been to maintain the peace and safety of the streets of Rayville for all citizens. Chief Robinson also advised that there is never a good reason to resort to physical violence to resolve a dispute.

“If you find yourself in a situation that could deteriorate into physical violence, the best solution at that time is either to walk away or to call for law enforcement assistance,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also advised all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in a house, or in a vehicle – if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. Chief Robinson advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft. The chief also advises to think before you act. If you steal, you will be caught.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens that he has an open door policy and encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in anyway.