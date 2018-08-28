Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 19-26.

• David Phillips, 35; 437 Crew Lake Loop, Rayville; no driver’s license, unsafe vehicle, no insurance and expired license plate.

• Ambience Shaw, 24; 114 A North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Carla Summers, 39; 231 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Lauren Modisette, 32; 167 Hooter Road, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Dezarah Miles, 23; 8 Pettit Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Amber Claunch, 27; 104 Robinson St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Brittany Robinson, 26; 216 Oak Drive, Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Derrick Reynolds, 41; 106 Gustavia St., Rayville; two counts of disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Corey Harris, 48; 14 Genet Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 24 traffic citations this week.

That number includes 17 for speeding and one each for running a stop sign, no insurance, no proof of insurance, failure to yield, failure to secure registration, careless operation and expired motor vehicle inspection (1-2 months).

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits, and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration and auto insurance are current.

“Failure to keep all of your necessary documents can result in large fines,” said the chief.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.