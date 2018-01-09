Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 1-8.

• Daniel Brewer, 63, of 225 Crawford Road, Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Heather Mason, 25, 1471 Hwy 135, Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Willie Kelly, 66, 813 Louisa St., Apt. #103, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Willie Lyons, 55, 6571 Heatherwood Drive, Memphis, Tenn.; damage to property greater than $100.

• Christopher Contreras, 38; 4001 Blumentritt, Road; San Angelo, Texas; illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and altered license plate.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding, two for no seat belt and one for expired driver’s license.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said “My vision for the Town of Rayville is coming together. I am very pleased to see the decrease in criminal arrests and traffic violations. Furthermore, I am happy to see there are no arrests for juveniles. This goes back to you, the community, working with us to make Rayville a better place. The primary objective of my department is to maintain the peace and safety of this community for all its citizens. Let’s do what’s right and it won’t cost you in the end. Remember that together we stand, but divided we fall.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.