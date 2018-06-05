Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 27 through June 3.

• Marchella Mack, 25; 208 Dacron Street, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Emmanuel Johnson, 25; 810 N. Walnut St., Tallulah; battery on a dating partner and unauthorized use of a movable.

• Christopher Williams, 34; 402 Scott Street, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Joshua Stanley, 36; 1882 Burns Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and improper backing with an accident.

• Gordon Redfearn, 29,319 Pink St., Monroe; disturbing the peace (general).

• Alice Sasnett, 64; 1107 Rosa St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• John Kenly, 87; 1105 Rosa St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• Marrell Reynolds, 25; 463 Dacron Street, Rayville; battery on a dating partner and damage to property greater than $100.

• Three juveniles were charged with theft greater than $300 and less than $1,000.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes 11 for speeding and one each for no seatbelt, general speed law condition with an accident, running a red light, running a stop sign and improper backing with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised parents should be watchful over their children during summer break.

“Parents should know where their children are and who they’re hanging with at all times. If you are working, make sure your children have adult supervision. If your children are old enough to stay home alone, there should be an adult they can call in case of an emergency”, said the chief.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind parents to make sure their children abide by the curfew, which means they should be indoors no later than 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday night and midnight on Friday night and Saturday night.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all citizens of the city ordinance governing excessive noise.

“During the summer months when many people have social gatherings, be mindful of your neighbors and keep your music and noise at a respectful level”, said the Chief.

The chief advised that his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with Disturbing the Peace by Loud Music for all violations of the noise ordinance,” said the chief.

Chief Robinson states that his staff has been working very hard to keep our streets safe. It is not always an easy job, but they continue to do just that. It’s always a good rule when law enforcement and citizens work together for the same common goals.

Chief Robinson is asking all motorists to observe all posted speed limits.

“Speed limits are clearly marked throughout the town, and my Officers are on the alert for all traffic violations,” advised the chief. “Let’s keep our town moving in a positive direction.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.