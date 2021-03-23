Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 15-21.

• Fredrick Wheeler, 43, 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and trespassing.

• Linda Mack, 55, 401 Rosa St., Rayville; resisting arrest and running a red light.

• Adreanna Kendricks, 22, 224 Reinhart Drive, Apt.28, Rayville; five counts of damage to property and trespassing.

• One juvenile was charged with aggravated battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes 18 for speeding and one each for disturbing the peace by loud music, failure to yield, failure to stop, failure to yield with an accident, headlights (two required), expired MVI over six months, no driver’s license, stop sign and following to close with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to inform the community about recent activity involving thefts of lawn equipment.

“Spring is approaching and mowing season is right around the corner,” he said. “We all are ready to get outside in our yards and enjoy the nice weather. As we ready our lawn equipment, remember to secure them after maintenance and use. Do not leave any equipment in plain sight or unsecured.”

Chief Robinson would like to remind the community about the new construction that is taking place on the south end of town. The state will be performing road construction on both one-ways for an undisclosed amount of time. Workers will be present and the roadway will be congested.

Be aware that the speed limit has been lowered and the road has been limited to only one lane. Due to safety concerns, the new speed limit will be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of the workers.

As a community, state and a nation, we are still amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations have been made available and some protocols have been lifted in order to allow some semblance of normality.

Chief Robinson would like to remind everyone to remain cautious when traveling out into the community and interacting with people. The virus has not disappeared and is still a potential threat. Try and maintain social distancing and use universal protection to prevent further spread.

Chief Robinson would also remind us to obey our traffic laws and remain safe as we go throughout or daily routines. Remember, music is to be played at a reasonable level and all speed limits will be strictly enforced.

“We must all work together and present a strong unified front in the face of all of the adversities that we are and will experience in the days to come,” he said. “Rest assured, the Rayville Police Department will remain on call and will respond expediently to ensure that our community remains safe during these trying times.”