Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 18-15.

• Sacorthia Martinez, 30, 609 Scott St., Rayville; possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II (two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Deterrius Jackson, 23, 316 Russell St., Apt 57, Rayville; displaying a firearm and resisting by flight.

•Nathaniel Smiley, 46, 206 Quail St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

•Jarrod Mackey, 34, 3409 Clayton Court, Shreveport; simple battery, damage to property greater than $100 and simple criminal trespass.

•Donkeita Clark, 20, 215 Francis St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

•Betty Brown, 35, 103 Coenen Drive, Apt B, Rayville; disturbing the peace and resisting.

•Murl Rodgers, 37, 3017 Lee Ave., Monroe; no driver’s license.

•Angelica Wright, 31, 18 Vineyard Lane, Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

•Andrew Brown, 31, 206 Jones St., Rayville; simple battery and simple assault.

•Nicholas Profit, 32, 106 S. Smith St., Start; disobedience to a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest (two counts), running a stop sign, no insurance and driving under suspension.

•Steven Don Jr., 24, 15 Meadow Lane, Picayune, Miss.; vehicle burglary and damage to property greater that $100.

•Theotis Martinez, 31, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

•Felicia Parker, 25, 111 Willow Branch Apt 36, West Monroe; simple criminal trespass.

•Two juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 23 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding and one each for two for no insurance, one for no license plate, one for no seatbelt, one for failure to yield, one for failure to yield with an accident, two for careless operation with an accident, one for no license, one for improper turn, one for failure to carry registration, one for exhaust system violation and two for running a stop sign.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all Rayville citizens of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put into place for the safety and well- being of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there comes a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light, such as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service,” the chief said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control.

Chief Robinson would also like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration and auto insurance are current.

“Failure to keep all of your necessary documents can result in large fines,” said the Chief.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.