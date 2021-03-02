Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 22-28.

• Alexis Johnson, 33, 103 Louisa St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Jasper Marzett, 32, 102 Quail St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and disobedience to a police officer.

• Donald Willis Jr., 40, 1210 South lOth St., Monroe; remaining after being forbidden and failure to appear for speeding.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 23 traffic citations this week. That number includes 14 for speeding, two for disturbing the peace by loud music and one each for following too close, no driver’s license, careless operation with an accident, driving under suspension, no seat belt, expired driver’s license and improper use of a temporary tag.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to commend the community for coming together and working through the recent severe weather we have experienced.

“As we return to a more normal routine, please remember to be courteous to our neighbors as we continue to clean up our neighborhoods from downed limbs and other debris,” he said.

Chief Robinson would like to inform you of recent scams that have been occurring. Individuals posing as cable, Entergy or phone companies have been trying to gain access to the inside of houses. They are posing as these workers in order to view the contents of your houses. These companies do not come to your house unless called. Also, remember it is tax season and that there are multiple opportunities for individuals to be scammed. Always protect your personal information and never give out bank account information or credit card information.

“Our country is still working through the Covid 19 pandemic,” the chief said. “Rayville is no exception. Our restaurants, churches, schools and business have all felt the effects of the limitations that have been placed on the country. Our local sports teams are also limited by these restrictions.”

Please be patient and understanding when trying to attend any local sporting events. Due to the restrictions, seating and capacity will be limited. If maximum safe capacity is reached, no individual will be admitted.

“We must all work together and present a strong unified front in the face of all of the adversities that we are and will experience in the days to come.” Chief Robinson said. “Rest assured, the Rayville Police Department will remain on call and will respond expediently to ensure that our community remains safe during these trying times.”