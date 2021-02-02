Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 25-31.

• Franchisca Hatton, 33; 610 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace and simple battery.

• Mickey Elmore, 32; 438 Dacron St., Rayville; illegal possession of stolen things and resisting arrest by flight.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of four traffic citations this week. That number includes two for failure to yield with an accident and one each for speeding and no driver’s license.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to thank our community for the continued cooperation and safety displayed during this unique crisis that we are all experiencing.

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected us all in one way or another and our continued strength, perseverance and faith will see us through,” he said.

Chief Robinson would like to remind you to continue to use proper safety precautions when going out to support our local business or visiting family and friends.

Chief Robinson would like to remind us all to continue to do our part in building a healthy and strong community.

“We will continue cultivate a police department that is rooted in fairness, showing compassion for all while thriving to promote community relations,” he said.

Chief Robinson said we will confront many challenges, but he is confident that we will overcome these obstacles.

“That is what we do,” he said.

As a reminder, please remember to obey the traffic laws and speed limits that are posted throughout the town. Remain respectful to your neighbors and keep your music turned down to a respectable level.

“We must all work together in order to achieve a desirable outcome for our community,” he said.

The Rayville Police Department is open 24/7 and will respond quickly and accordingly.