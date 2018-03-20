Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 11-18.

• Wilijah Naylor, 43, 208 Oak St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• One juvenile was charged with no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 17 traffic citations this week. That number includes 11 for speeding, one for careless operation with an accident, one careless operation, one improper turn with an accident, one no seatbelt and two no proof of insurance.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that his article isn’t very long and he can contribute this to individuals adhering to the law and ordinances.

“However, I pray for the day that this article will reflect no arrests,” he said. “I vow to keep this town safe, but law enforcement needs you, the community, to help. My motto is If you see something, say something.”

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs and signals.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.