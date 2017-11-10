Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 1-8.

• Shanlin Johnson, 26, 1001 Madeline St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Cynthia Johnson, 53, 596 Bee Bayou Road, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Erin Taylor, 37, 1401 Julia St., Rayville; leash law violation (two counts).

• Arthur Smith, 50, 1051 Harbor Heights Drive #B, Los Angles; careless operation and simple criminal damage to property.

• John Walker, 23, 501 Spruce St., Rayville; failure to appear.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 21 traffic citations this week. That number includes 10 for speeding, three for no proof of insurance, two each for careless operation with an accident and running a stop sign and one each for no seatbelt, careless operation and improperly parked.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all Rayville citizens of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put into place for the safety and well being of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action there comes a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light such as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service,” he said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control.

Chief Robinson would also like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration and auto insurance are current.

“Failure to keep all of your necessary documents can result in large fines,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.