Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 1.

• James Marshall, 52, 19 Bunnitt Road, Rayville; simple criminal trespass and simple battery.

• Isaac Powell, 51 , 506 MLK, Rayville; simple battery.

• Glenn Smith, 51, 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Donald Douglas, 46, 2004 Hickory St., Monroe; driving under suspension, expired MVI (2- 6 months), failure to secure license and registration, no proof of insurance and speeding.

• Charlie Brewer, 30, 120 Calico Road, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Kahmod Naylor, 23, 316 Russell St., Rayville; drag racing, no driver’s license and warrants for three counts of bank fraud.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding, two each for running a stop sign and driving under suspension and one each for expired MVI and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address the season change. It is that time of year when we are transitioning from the heat of summer to the cool of fall, then the cold of winter.

Chief Robinson would like to remind everyone to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors. A working smoke detector can be the difference between life and death. It is very important year round to make sure your smoke detectors are in working order.

With the fall and winter months moving in, Chief Robinson advises that now is the time to get your winter preparations done.

“Check your heating systems and make sure they are in working order,” he said. “Make sure to go ahead and get your pipes and outside water outlets wrapped up. A cold winter morning is no time to wake up to a busted pipe.

“Please make sure to check on elderly relatives and the elderly in our community. Make sure that they have adequate heating in place before the cold winter gets here. If we go ahead and get the winter preparations done, then when the cold gets here we will already be prepared.”