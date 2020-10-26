Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 19-25.

• Elizabeth Lucas, 28, 570 Summers Road, Rayville; two counts of resisting arrest, disturbing the peace (general) and battery of a police officer.

• Michael Algood, 43, 122 Dacron St., Rayville; indecent exposure and public intimidation.

• Joseph Hutchinson, 23, 523 Carter Road, Downsville; contempt of court (speeding), contempt of court (improper use of temporary tag), contempt of court (no driver’s license), contempt of court (failure to secure license and registration), contempt of court (no proof of insurance) and contempt of court (disturbing the peace by loud music).

• Johnathan Rushing, 25; 1100 Evergreen St., West Monroe; disturbing the peace (general) and aggravated assault.

• Vance Phillips, 49; 401 Linda St., Rayville; two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of disobedience to a police officer and two counts of battery of a police officer.

• One juvenile was charged with two counts of damage to property.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 15 traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding, two each for no proof of insurance and running a stop sign and one each for improper backing with an accident, expired license plate, careless operation with an accident, driving under suspension and failure to secure registration.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to speak about Halloween Oct. 31. As with several other things, Halloween this year will be quite different.

As always, the Rayville Police Department will be patrolling the town during Trick-or-Treat. Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis advised that Trick-or-Treat will be from 5-9 p.m.

Chief Robinson advises an adult should accompany all children at all times. Be sure to explain to your children that they should stay in well-lit areas and do not go off with someone that they do not know. Be sure to explain to your children that no treats should be eaten until they are home and a parent or guardian can inspect the treats.

In addition to the normal precautions, due to COVID-19, additional precautions should be taken. Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or anyone who has trouble breathing. Remember to use hand sanitizer frequently while out. Upon arriving at home, wash your hands thoroughly.

If you are giving out treats, be sure to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Give out treats outside if possible and wash your hands before handling treats.

Chief Robinson wants everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween. As always, Chief Robinson wants the community to know that his office is always open.