Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 31 through Aug. 6.

• Robert Wilson, 32, 811 Barefield Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace (fighting).

• Willie Watkins III, 28, Richardson St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Justin White, 25, 207 McConnell Drive, Rayville; aggravated vehicle burglary (two counts), vehicle burglary (six counts) and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (seven counts).

• Kinyko Booker, 26, 33 Plum Tree, Rayville; receiving stolen goods.

• Delancey Price, 204l Margaret St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Michael Marceleno, 26, 110 Fisk Road, Oak Grove; theft greater than $300 (three counts).

• One juvenile was charged with simple burglary.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 22 traffic citations this week.

That number includes 18 citations for speeding and one each for no proof of insurance, no seat belt, failure to yield and failure to obey a traffic signal with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised his report isn’t very long this week and he can attribute this to individuals adhering to the law and ordinances.

“However, I pray for the day that this article will reflect no arrests,” he said. “I vow to keep this town safe but law enforcement needs you, the community, to help. My motto is “If you see something, say something.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.