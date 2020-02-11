Operation Round-Up deadline slated for Feb. 28

Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative has a program which offers grants to nonprofit organizations within NELPCO’s service area.

Local nonprofits are invited to submit applications for grants through NELPCO’s Operation Round Up. The deadline for the current grant cycle is 4:45 p.m. Feb. 28.

NELPCO launched Operation Round Up in 2016 with the purpose of having a positive impact on the community it serves.

Since then, grants have provided funding for projects that are having an impact on local communities. Grants have been awarded for such things as food for those in need, school supplies, programs to support the arts in schools and more.

Donations collected from Cooperative members who voluntarily “round up” their bills to include extra pennies have made it possible for grants to be awarded.

In addition to nonprofit groups, deserving individuals facing a crisis such as the loss of a home during a fire, may also apply for the grants.

Applications can be picked up at any of the three NELPCO offices which are located in Winnsboro, Oak Grove and Bastrop.

Applications should be returned to any of the three locations by the deadline in order to be considered.

For more information, call 318- 435-4523.