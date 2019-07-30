Mercer tapped for board

Rev. Brian Mercer is one of four new members elected to serve on the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana Board of Trustees, starting their terms in August:

Mercer is senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Minden. He graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary and has served previously at Trinity UMC, Ruston; First UMC, Denham Springs; Jefferson UMC, Baton Rouge; and Winnsboro UMC.

He is also Chairman of the Minden Medical Center Board of Governors and a member of the Board of Governors of Lincoln General Hospital and owner of NLB Properties, LLC.

Located in Baton Rouge, the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana was founded in 1975 and serves United Methodist churches, institutions and individuals within the Louisiana Annual Conference, providing financial guidance and education, loans and grants.