Louisiana Delta names honor students

Louisiana Delta Community College has announced the Spring 2019 students who excelled to meet the requirements of the honor’s and chancellor’s lista.

The honors’ list recognizes those students who have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.

The chancellor’s list recognizes those students who have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Students must have completed twelve hours of course work at LDCC and be classified as a full-time student.

Area students named to the honors list are Charles Crane of Baskin, Ashley Davis, Cierra McCall and Christina Nielsen of Delhi, Jacob LeJeune of Epps, Cassie Bailey, Connor McMurray and Haylee Rieger of Mangham and Brandon Brown, Tristan Clack and Leona Young of Rayville.

Area students named to the chancellor’slist are Cason Beam, Aisha Darrough, Pamela Evans, Ny’Kerra Killingsworth and Callie Watt of Delhi, Annamichael Childress and Marshall Servier of Mangham and Aurora Barton, Kimberly Colvin, Amanda Daniels, Jovonte Dorsey, Victoria Ellerbe and Andrew Fraizer of Rayville.