Delhi Elementary School

Delhi Elementary School principal Joan Rhodes is proud to announce the honor roll students for the second six-week grading period.

Banner Roll (All A’s):

• Kindergarten: Skylar Cleveland, De’Mauria Hudson, Aniyah Kyle and Donovan Washington.

• First grade: Milaynah Armstrong, Caitlyn Boykins and Markavious Jones.

• Second grade: Torrian Gray, Alyric Kyle, Allisia Massey and Bruce Parks.

Honor Roll (A’s and B’s):

• Kindergarten: A’Layah Cleveland, Jontavious Fountain, Kingston Turner, Deldrick Washington, Tae’veon Rosenthal and Jayden Washington.

• First grade: Austin Jones, Stormie Barrett and Kaiden Floyd.

• Second grade: Mallarie Butler, Ja,Mariyah Carroll, Skylarr Jackson, Alijah Lampley and Chance Presley.

• Third grade: Jeriyah McDowell.

• Fourth grade: Makaylee Richardson.

• Fifth grade: Ja’Patrick Ball.