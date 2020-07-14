Five Richland students earn academic honors

Five Richland Parish students have earned academic honors during the spring semester at Northwestern State University.

Ashley Davis of Delhi and Dafney Templeton of Rayville were among 761 students named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at Northwestern State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Annabelle Carlson and Madison Walker of Delhi and Kevin Fair of Frederick Lee of Rayville were among 1,195 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Northwestern State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.

KeDiejah Cooper of Delhi was among 933 undergraduates named to Northwestern State University’s Honor List for the Spring 2019 semester. Students on the Honor List must be enrolled full-time and have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49.