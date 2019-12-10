Feel the furs event planned at Poverty Point

Join the interpretive ranger to discover what animals may have lived at Poverty Point World Heritage Site, and what their furs feel like.

Learn what features the animals would have had to help them survive in and near the bayous of the area.

This program, for children age 6-12, will be on Dec. 21, under the picnic pavilion at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Take advantage of this family day at Poverty Point World Heritage Site and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy while visiting the site.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1600 and 1100 BC.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour (when in season) and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge. Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.