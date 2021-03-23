Deadline draws near for Scott scholarship

The deadline for submitting student college scholarship applications to the John H. Scott Memorial Fund is April 5.

Two scholarships are available to high school seniors from the Northeast Louisiana parishes of East and West Carroll, Madison, Richland and Tensas.

The amounts of these two scholarships are $3500 and $2500, disbursed over four years. The minimal grade point average is 2.5, and a letter of reference and essay are required. High school counselors should have the application available, and one can access application forms, as well as detailed information about the Memorial Fund at http://www.jhsfund.org. The John H. Scott Memorial Fund on Facebook also features many historical facts and photos.

In addition to the scholarship awards, the Fund also offers to community members a Memorial Award of $500 in honor of Mrs. Alease Scott. The application can be found at the bottom of the page at http://www.jhsfund.org/scholarships-awards. The deadline is also April 5 and the applicant must be someone who promotes community improvement and pride mainly through work in organizations.

Additionally, the group is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the John H. Scott Memorial Fund with “40 Years of History in 40 Days” on its Facebook page.

Please join them there for the celebrations and for the virtual annual scholarship awards program at 10 a.m. May 1.