Memorial graveside services for Dannie Thomas Odom, 70, of Rayville, will be held at noon Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. John Cleveland and Bro. Richard Chaplin officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Dannie was born October 18, 1950 in Delhi and passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Monroe.

Mr. Dannie is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Patricia Odom; and brothers, Sidney Paul Odom and Richard Timothy Odom.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Lora Odom; children, Damien Odom and wife, Misty, and Brandi Odom; grandchildren, Dylan Odom, Drake Odom, Devon Mathus, Riley Phillips, and Abygale Grace Phillips; and siblings, Randy Odom and wife, Loretta, and Dennis Odom and wife, Lori.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.