Cool Kids program aids residents of Tallulah

Deanna H. Harrison’s Cool Kids Mentoring Program hosted its first Relief Drive Saturday at the Rayville Civic Center Branding the theme “Am I My Brothers Keeper.”

The program was collecting water for the Town of Tallulah. The goal was to collect 100 cases of water between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

Program Event Planner Erica White went to social media for help and the cry was heard.

Cool Kids was able to collect 132 cases of water to be delivered on Monday morning.

A big thanks goes out to the citizens of Rayville, Mayor Harry Lewis, Robinson Meat Market, Gloria Taxes and a big shout out to Phyllis Dorsey of Dorsey Tax Services LLC for donating 15 cases of water to meet the goal.

Marcus Turner and Gary Miller transported the water to Tallulah on Monday.