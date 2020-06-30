Conservation board nominations open

The Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor’s nomination period will be open until July 30.

For individuals interested in serving, nomination petitions can be obtained at the Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District office, 141 Industrial Loop, Rayville, (located in the Richland Parish USDA Service Center) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To qualify as a candidate to run for district supervisor, the candidate must be a landowner or farm operator; be a qualified voter within the state; and provide to the state commission a nominating petition containing the names of at least 25 qualified voters. This petition shall be signed by the registrar of voters attesting that the names on the petition are qualified voters in the soil and water conservation district.

Elections will be held Aug. 8. However, if only one candidate qualifies for the election to the district board of supervisors, the state commission is authorized and empowered to dispense with the election procedure and to declare the qualified candidate as a supervisor without the requirement of an election.

The Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District practices non-discriminatory policies and any person, regardless of race, creed, color, religion or national origin may be eligible as a candidate. For more information, please call Melissa Harwell at (318-728-2081 ext.3.