Community day slated at Starr Homeplace

Starr Homeplace Heritage and Creatively Center offers a chance to step back in time on May 12.

Starr has been given many items from closed museums and has revived old times through the blacksmith shop and the gris mill.

The center will host its May Community Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12, offering visitors a chance to tour 14 museums on the property as well as seeing blacksmith demonstrations and a working carpentry shop.

The center is located at the junction of Louisiana 133 and US 425 at 5317 Old Mer Rouge Road in Oak Ridge.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children up to age 12. Visitors can make an additional contribution for lunch for a home cooked meal on the grounds.

Families are also welcome to pack a lunch and spread out a picnic at one of the tables on the grounds.