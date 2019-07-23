Church Women United plan human rights event

St. Peter Rock Baptist Church will host the Church Women United of Ouachita Parish’s Human Rights Celebration at 11 a.m. Aug. 22.

The theme for the event is The Time Is Now! Resolve to Serve.

Church Women United Of Ouachita Parish is the local chapter of the National Organization of Church Women United, which is a racially, culturally and theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice. Members agree to differ, resolve to love and unite to serve.

Four special celebrations are held each year hosted by member churches. These include March’s World Day of Prayer, May’s Friendship Day, August’s Human Rights Day and November’s World Community Day. These worship services mark the spiritual care of the work that the organization does. The human rights celebration will focus on child hunger and education, women’s health and diversity.

The group invites all women to come and fellowship with us and consider becoming members.

For more information, contact president Annie S.Staten at 318-547-1826 or celebration chairperson Delores Rogers at 318-715-0770.