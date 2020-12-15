Boughton elected to local FSA committee

Jeffery L. Boughton of Mangham has been elected to represent Farm Service Agency Local Administrative Area (3) during the recent county committee election.

“County Committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA,” Richland Executive Director Kenneth W. Cook III said. “They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers. All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2021 and will be joining the existing committee.”

Every FSA office is served to by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers. Other members currently serving on the FSA county committee include Gary L. Cater and Jeffery T. Morris.

County committee members impact the administration of FSA within a community by applying their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.

County committee members provide a service to local producers through their decision making and help shape the culture of a local FSA office. They also ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties and are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. Members conduct hearings and reviews as requested by the state committee, ensure underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters are fairly represented, make recommendations to the state committee on existing programs, monitor changes in farm programs and inform farmers of the purpose and provisions of FSA programs. They also assist with outreach and inform underserved producers such as beginning farmers, ranchers and foresters, about FSA opportunities.

For more information, visit the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or contact the Richland CFSA office at 318-728-2081.