Baskin man cited over alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Baskin man for alleged deer hunting violations on Dec. 7 in Franklin Parish.

Agents cited Todd Lee, 53, for taking over the seasonal legal limit of antlered deer and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.

Agents started an investigation on Lee in November. Agents received information that he was harvesting a number of antlered deer without using tags in Franklin Parish. Agents setup surveillance at a place where Lee normally hunts and were able to make contact with Lee after one of his hunts.

Agents found five sets of deer antlers in the back of Lee’s truck and he confessed to having two more sets of deer antlers at a taxidermy. Agents determined that Lee did not tag any of the deer he harvested. Agents learned that Lee harvested the seven antlered deer between Nov. 19 and Dec. 7, which put him four over the seasonal legal limit of three antlered deer per season.

Taking over the season limit of antlered deer and brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Lee may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer totaling $6,498.