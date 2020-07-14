Area man dies in car accident

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. July 13, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 577 near Hurt Road.

This crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Timothy LaBorde of Oak Grove.

The initial investigation revealed a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by LaBorde, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 577. For reasons still under investigation, LaBorde’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree. LaBorde, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.