‘Forget Self-Help’ gives time-honored advice

Thomas Fellows is breaking new ground with his new book, “Forget Self-Help.”

In his book, Fellows draws upon her personal experiences as well as his knowledge of history, psychology and scripture to offer advice on living a fulfilling life.

The secret, he points out, can be as simple as following the Bible’s advice in Matthew 7:12. Better known as the Golden Rule, the verse advises people to treat others as they would like to be treated.

Fellows contends that the best way to help yourself is to help others.

From his life experiences in the computer software sales world to his ongoing struggle with clinical depression, Fellows deftly encourages the reader to think of their troubles in a different light, a light that puts the emphasis on others instead of oneself.

Southern in nature, Forget Self-Help focuses on four main subjects: two literary and two historical. The book explores the profound writings and actions of Robert E. Lee, and includes quotations and thoughts from Martin Luther King Jr. that the lay person probably has not seen. From a literary perspective, the book focuses on the two books that has arguably changed the American landscape the most any two books have in history: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee and Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriett Beecher Stowe.

While the book references scripture quite often, it challenges modern Christian thought in the way that both To Kill a Mockingbird and Uncle Tom’s Cabin did. It emphasizes Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 7:12 that “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Forget Self-Help reminds the reader that since we will never see God on Earth, we are called to be God’s agents while on earth, and we should attempt to find favor not just with God, but with man as well.

While one of the sources in the book is the Bible, it is intended to be enjoyed by people of all faith backgrounds. The book is on sale at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.