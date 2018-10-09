Raiders drop game to Leake Academy, 50-22

The Riverfield Academy Raiders were in action home this past Friday night against Leake Academy.

The Raiders came up short in the contest, suffering a 50-22 loss.

The Leake Academy Rebels came out strong against the Raiders, outscoring them 31-6 in the first half. Riverfield’s first-half score came on a second-quarter pass completion from Garrett Brakefield to Alex Allen, a 13-yard completion for a touchdown.

Leake continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 19-16. The Raiders, however, never gave up the fight and scored their 16 second-half points in the fourth quarter.

In the early minutes of the quarter, Garrett Brakefield ran the ball in from four yards out. Braxton Shelton added two on the PAT with a quarterback keeper.

On their next possession, Brakefield broke loose on a 73-yard touchdown run. Two points were added on the PAT when Shelton connected with Cameron Williams on a four-yard pass.

Garrett Brakefield was the leading rusher in the game for the Raiders with 193 yards and 23 carries. Hudson Brakefield, Hayden Adams, Colton Williams and Braxton Shelton added 66, 43, 22 and three yards respectively.

The Raiders are 4-4 overall in their season. They still hold a 3-1 district record. The Raiders will see no action tomorrow night as they have an open date.

The following week on Oct. 19, they will play their final game of the regular season. It will be a district matchup against St. Aloysius in Vicksburg. A victory in this game is very important for them.

Hey, Raider fans, make the trip to St. Al in Vicksburg on Oct. 19 to support your 2018 Riverfield Raiders. Kick off is at 7 p.m.